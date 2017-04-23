WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading into one of the most challenging weeks of his presidency, juggling a renewed push on health care and a looming budget deadline. It’s complicated by a potential showdown with Democrats over paying for a border wall.
His administration will mark 100 days in office on April 29 — the same day government could shut down without a budget deal.
Aides said on Sunday talk shows that Trump’s priorities are paying for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and a vote on repealing and replacing the Obama health care law.
White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” he believes the $1 trillion spending bill will include “something satisfactory” on Trump’s desire to build a wall, without risking a shutdown.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Car brings down power lines, causing I-5 shutdown and outages in North Seattle
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Boeing issues new layoff notices to 429 workers in Washington state
- Police say robbery suspect was killed by Seattle officers’ gunfire WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.