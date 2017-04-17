WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is attacking the leading Democratic candidate running in a special election in a conservative Georgia congressional district.
On Twitter Monday, Trump said the “The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!”
Republicans are trying to prevent a massive upset in the primary on Tuesday. Democrats have united behind 30-year-old former congressional staffer Jon Ossoff, who has been boosted by opposition to Trump and an $8 million fundraising haul.
The primary includes 18 candidates — Republicans, Democrats and Independents. Republicans hope to force a June runoff with the GOP’s top candidate by keeping Ossoff below 50 percent of the vote.
Most Read Stories
- Sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas is killed in I-5 crash
- If former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch comes back to NFL, don’t expect happy return
- Ichiro, returning to Safeco Field to play against the Mariners, still doing his thing
- Kirkland couple dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Inside the Highway 99 tunnel: Bertha’s done digging, but the roadway work rolls on
The Georgia primary comes a week after Republicans won a closer-than-expected special congressional victory in Kansas.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.