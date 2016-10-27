WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has repeated it so much it’s almost part of his stump speech: He’s going to put $100 million of his own money into his campaign before Election Day. But new filings show he’s got a long way to go if he’s going to hit that mark.

The Republican presidential nominee has given a mere $33,000 to his campaign this month. That means he needs to pony up another $44 million to fulfill the boast that’s become a familiar refrain in interviews and rallies over the past several days.

“I will have more than $100 million in the campaign,” Trump told CNN on Wednesday. “And I am prepared to go much more than that.”

Over the course of his presidential bid, the New York businessman who says he is worth $10 billion has given about $56 million of his own money. The majority of that spending occurred in the GOP primary. During the general election, his campaign gifts slowed to about $2 million each month.

Neither Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks nor spokesman Jason Miller responded to emailed questions late Thursday inquiring whether Trump still planned to contribute as much as he has said he would.

Trump gave about $31,000 through the first 19 days of October — the period covered in the filing released Thursday— all of which went to cover rent and payroll. Trump also gave an additional $2,600 on Oct. 20, other filings show.

Trump’s overall monetary contribution to his presidential bid shrinks when accounting for about $9 million in campaign cash that has returned to his family and businesses. That money has largely gone to the holding company of his private jet, but the campaign also paid for rent at Trump Tower, catering at his restaurants and even the Trump Ice bottled water that’s popped up at his events.

Trump’s October contribution was revealed in the same reports that showed his campaign had only about $16 million left in the bank as of last week after raising about $30 million in the first 19 days of October. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton raised about $53 million for her campaign, leaving her with $62 million in available cash.

___

___

