NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump stood onstage during the debut night of his “Thank you” tour and teased that he was about announce a surprise Cabinet pick.

But shouts could be heard from several sections of the Ohio crowd: “No Romney! No Romney!”

Trump’s administration selections have largely been cheered by close allies and supporters, even though many have deep ties to Washington and Wall Street that would seem contradictory to the populist, outsider campaign he ran.

But the possible selection of Romney, who is on Trump’s shortlist for secretary of state despite being a forceful critic throughout the campaign, has been met with trepidation from many of the working-class voters that propelled the Republican to his astonishing victory.