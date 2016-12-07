WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is slamming a union leader who criticized his deal to discourage air conditioner manufacturer Carrier Corp. from closing an Indiana factory and moving its jobs to Mexico.
Trump tweeted Wednesday evening: “Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers.”
That local union branch represents workers at Carrier’s Indianapolis plant.
In a second tweet, Trump suggested Jones should “Spend more time working — less time talking” and the union should “Reduce dues.”
Most Read Stories
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Seattle's newest apartments: 'prison cell' with no door for toilet
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
Jones told The Washington Post in a story published Tuesday that Trump lied about how many jobs were saved by the deal, which included $7 million in state tax incentives.
He accused Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence of staging “a dog and pony show” around the deal.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.