WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser for declining to testify at a Senate hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Trump tweeted Thursday that it is “not good” that Susan Rice is choosing not to attend.
Rice’s attorney has written to say Rice will not appear before a Senate subcommittee next week with two other former Obama administration officials.
Trump argues that Rice may have committed a crime when she asked intelligence analysts to disclose the name of a Trump associate mentioned in an intelligence report. Rice has said she did nothing improper.
