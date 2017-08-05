BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending national security adviser H.R. McMaster against criticism he’s not supportive enough of Israel and is stifling conservative viewpoints.
Trump came out with a public endorsement late Friday — saying that he and McMaster “are working very well together.”
The president’s statement also said: “I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country.”
McMaster has come under fire after the recent firing of a White House intelligence adviser who was a protege of Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
Critics are accusing McMaster of trying to remove conservative voices from Trump’s national security team.
Trump also says McMaster “is a good man and very pro-Israel.”
A widely circulated Facebook post by a Jerusalem Post columnist called McMaster “deeply hostile to Israel.”