WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has called French President-elect Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday that Trump had spoken with Macron.
Trump tweeted congratulations to Macron Sunday, adding that he looks forward to working with him.
The centrist Macron defeated far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s presidential runoff.
Trump had not expressed support for either candidate in France’s election, although he predicted last month that an attack on police officers in Paris could help Le Pen because she is “the strongest on borders.”
