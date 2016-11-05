WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump says his presidential run is a movement and a “once-in-a-lifetime chance to take our government back” from wealthy campaign donors and special interests and return power to the American people.
Trump is giving the Republican Party’s weekly radio address, and saying that he and Republican candidates for Congress will bring badly needed change to government. He’s promising to create millions of jobs, cut taxes, and repeal President Barack Obama’s health law and replace it with something he says will be better.
Trump is sticking to familiar campaign themes by pledging to fix what he calls “terrible trade deals,” end illegal immigration and suspend the admission of Syrian refugees to the country.
Without offering specifics, Trump says he’ll rebuild the military and “take care of our great, great veterans.”
