NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s identity is interwoven with his hometown of New York City: big, brash and dedicated to making money.

Manhattan was the imposing backdrop as Trump transformed himself from local real-estate developer to celebrity businessman. During the presidential campaign he’d fly thousands of miles to sleep in his own bed at Trump Tower.

But since his inauguration more than two months ago, Trump hasn’t set foot within the city limits.

The Republican president received only 18 percent of the vote in the decidedly liberal city. Frequent protests now clog Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower.

Eric Trump says his father’s relationship with New York has changed and that Trump’s attention is elsewhere these days. But son Eric adds that the president will enjoy visiting his hometown.