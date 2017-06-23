WASHINGTON (AP) — An adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign who called for Hillary Clinton to be shot is visiting the White House.
Al Baldasaro attended a veterans event Friday just hours before White House press secretary Sean Spicer denounced a play for seemingly urging violence against the president.
Baldasaro, who advised Trump on veterans issues, said last summer that he believed Clinton “committed treason” for putting American lives at risk while secretary of state.
He then said “anyone that commits treason should be shot.”
Baldasaro attended an East Room ceremony Friday as the president signed a bill into law that will make it easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs to fire employees.
Spicer criticized a New York production of “Julius Caesar” that dressed the assassinated Roman leader like Trump.