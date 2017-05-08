WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration will not reappoint half the expert members of a board that advises the Environmental Protection Agency on the integrity of its science. The decision is the latest in a series of moves that could benefit industries whose pollution is regulated by the agency.
Board of Scientific Counselors Chairwoman Deborah Swackhamer said Monday that nine of the 18 outside experts on her panel saw their three-year terms expire April 30. She said that in past they would routinely have been reappointed to a second term.
The counselors are typically top academic experts in their fields tasked with helping ensure the agency’s scientists follow best practices.
EPA spokesman J.P. Freire said the agency will consider new nominees, including those who may currently work for chemical and fossil fuel companies.
