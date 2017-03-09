WASHINGTON (AP) — Families of transgender students came away from a meeting with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos saying that she was receptive to their concerns but must now follow up with action.

DeVos met Wednesday with two transgender students and their parents, as well as with the parent of a transgender child who committed suicide. Separately, she also met with several LGBT advocacy organizations. Participants asked DeVos to do more to protect transgender rights.

The meeting came shortly after the Trump administration rescinded Obama-era guidance that instructed schools to let students use bathrooms in line with their stated gender identity, not their assigned gender at birth.

Karen Dolan, the mother of a transgender high school student, said DeVos listened carefully and empathized but wouldn’t commit to doing more to help the students.