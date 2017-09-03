WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says it may be “past time” to subpoena the White House after his panel was not provided a draft letter by President Donald Trump on reasons for firing FBI Director James Comey.
Congressman Adam Schiff tells CNN that his committee had requested relevant White House documents addressing conversations with Comey, but that officials claimed none existed.
The Associated Press last week reported that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators were in possession of Trump’s draft letter.
Schiff says his panel should get a copy.
Most Read Stories
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- ‘You need to leave’: This is not my Central District | My Take
- Seahawks roster cutdown day live thread: Trevone Boykin, Kasen Williams miss final 53-man roster
The California Democrat also says he expects Trump attorney Michael Cohen and a Russia-born associate, Felix Sater, to testify before the panel. Last week, Cohen confirmed Trump’s company pursued a project with Sater in Moscow during the Republican primary.