WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seeking input from State Department employees as he plans an overhaul of the agency that will likely include substantial job cuts.
Tillerson tells employees in an email to expect a survey about “how you are going about completing” the agency’s mission. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the email.
Tillerson says the responses will be used “as input to efficiency improvements” to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order on federal reorganization.
Tillerson’s letter says 300 State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development workers will also be interviewed. He says he has “no preconceived notions” about the two agencies’ future organization.
Officials have said Tillerson is proposing consolidating the agencies and eliminating about 2,300 jobs. That plan entails a 26 percent budget reduction
