WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is praising Mexico’s generosity in offering assistance as the U.S. responds to Harvey.

Tillerson is meeting with Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray. He says Mexico has offered a “wide range” of help through the federal government and through Texas. He says it’s “very generous for Mexico to offer to help in this very, very challenging climate.”

Mexico’s diplomats have been promoting their offer publicly through social media and in public statements, drawing an implicit contrast with President Donald Trump’s more combative approach to the U.S. neighbor.

The U.S. hasn’t said whether it will accept or needs the assistance.

But Videgaray says Mexico is “here to help.” He says the two countries are neighbors and friends and adds, “That’s what friends do.”