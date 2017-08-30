WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is praising Mexico’s generosity in offering assistance as the U.S. responds to Harvey.
Tillerson is meeting with Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray. He says Mexico has offered a “wide range” of help through the federal government and through Texas. He says it’s “very generous for Mexico to offer to help in this very, very challenging climate.”
Mexico’s diplomats have been promoting their offer publicly through social media and in public statements, drawing an implicit contrast with President Donald Trump’s more combative approach to the U.S. neighbor.
The U.S. hasn’t said whether it will accept or needs the assistance.
Most Read Stories
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Seattle leads nation in home-price growth for 10th straight month
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
But Videgaray says Mexico is “here to help.” He says the two countries are neighbors and friends and adds, “That’s what friends do.”