CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of people have lined up in frigid temperatures hoping for tickets to President Barack Obama’s farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago.
Tickets are being handed out Saturday morning at McCormick Place, a convention center along Lake Michigan.
Obama plans to speak to supporters there on Tuesday night, carrying on a tradition set in 1796 when George Washington addressed the American people for the last time as president.
Obama has described the event as “a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey.”
Tickets are free but had to be picked up in-person. People are lined up around the building in single-digit temperatures.
