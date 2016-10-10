“This is the Ken Bone in Missoula,” said the former WSU coach after another Ken Bone, from Illinois, captured the hearts and imaginations of the country on Sunday.

Ken Bone started the phone conversation with an important clarification.

“This is the Ken Bone in Missoula,” he said.

It had been a strange and hilarious 24 hours for Bone, the former Washington State basketball coach, who just so happened to be watching the presidential debate last night when a gentleman in a red sweater, glasses and sporting a mustache took a microphone and rose to ask a question, thus capturing the hearts and imaginations of the country.

That Kenneth Bone, a regular guy from Illinois, became an instant internet sensation, appearing in memes and GIFs on CNN and all over the internet. And it took no time at all for the other Ken Bone’s phone to blow up with messages.

“Let’s see here,” said Ken Bone, the basketball coach, from Missoula. “I received a number of text messages before Kenneth was finished speaking. And there were a number of pictures and videos included. There were a lot of guys having fun with it.”

A sampling of messages Bone received: “Some were like, ‘I didn’t realize you moved to St. Louis.’ Or, ‘I was wondering what you were doing now.’ But 90 percent of them were, ‘Boy, I thought you were taller than that. You sure have put on a lot of weight. Is that a toupee? You look really cool with the mustache. Didn’t know you had glasses now.’ … Some of those were just from the same guy. It went on and on and on.”

One Division I head coach texted a picture of debate Ken Bone to basketball coach Ken Bone: “You’ve changed quite a bit since I saw you last!? Hope all is well.”

This isn’t the first case of Ken Bone crossing identities with another Ken Bone.

Once, 15 or 20 years ago, he realized that his Alaska Airlines miles were drained, which was surprising because his family hadn’t really gone anywhere and he was, after all, a basketball coach on the road recruiting.

“We called and they said there were a lot of Ken Bones, and they probably just put them under the wrong Ken Bone’s account,” Bone said.

Another time, he and his wife took a trip to Vegas and met some friends there. When the couple checked into the hotel, they had a message from the friends, letting the couple know that they were at the pool.

“So we get out to the pool,” Bone said, “and they were like, ‘Where have you guys been?’ And we said, ‘We just got here.’ They said, ‘No, no, you guys were checked in this morning.’ Well, there was another Ken Bone registered there, and they’d left him numerous messages: ‘Let’s grab lunch, we’ll meet you at the pool.’”

Bone has heard from all sorts of friends and coaches who couldn’t pass on the chance to get a Ken Bone joke in Sunday night or Monday morning. And Ken Bone, who is now working with Gonzaga’s basketball program, has had a blast being the other Ken Bone.

“He’s representing the name well,” Bone said, laughing. “I’m proud of him.”