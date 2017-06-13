WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Senate’s showdown vote over President Donald Trump’s proposed arms sale to Saudi Arabia (all times EDT):

2:55 p.m.

The Senate narrowly voted to back President Donald Trump’s plan to sell more than $500 million in precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.

Senators rejected a bid to derail the deal, 53-47, sparing the new administration from what would have been an embarrassing rebuke. The sale is part of Trump’s proposed $110 billion arms package to Riyadh, which the administration said would create American jobs while also improving a key ally’s military capability.

But opponents of the deal, led by Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, have been sharply critical of Riyadh’s role in Yemen’s civil war and the kingdom’s human rights abuses. They said they feared the sophisticated weapons could be used in the conflict against Yemeni civilians.

___

11:59 p.m.

The Senate is heading toward a showdown vote over President Donald Trump’s proposed weapons sale to Saudi Arabia.

A vote is expected Tuesday afternoon on whether to block the sale of an estimated $510 million in precision-guided munitions, part of Trump’s proposed $110 billion arms package to Saudi Arabia.

The resolution of disapproval is written by Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. They and human rights groups fear the weapons could be used in Yemen’s civil war.

Paul says the United States should no longer be fueling the arms race in the Middle East.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky argued against blocking the sale, saying now is not the time to undermine a critical ally in the Arab world.