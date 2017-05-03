AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas legislators who support a convention of states to rewrite the U.S. Constitution are at odds over whether to jail delegates who “go rogue” and impose unwanted changes at the longshot gathering.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott wants to bypass Congress and limit Washington’s power via a federal balanced budget amendment and term limits. But conservatives fear a “runaway convention” where liberal-state representatives could soften the Second Amendment.
The Texas Senate made it a felony punishable by up to two years in jail for delegates who support “unauthorized” constitutional changes. The House on Wednesday, though, voted to scrap the possible jail time.
The disagreement could jeopardize Texas’ endorsement of a convention that was already hard for many policymakers to imagine.
