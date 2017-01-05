AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers will decide whether to embrace an issue that caused a national uproar in North Carolina — banning transgendered people from using the bathroom of their choice.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a top social conservative voice in the state, unveiled the proposed law Thursday at a news conference.
Patrick says the “Privacy Protection Act” is a top priority for the GOP-controlled Legislature, which convenes next week.
Lawmakers likely will support it, even though Texas’ largest business lobbying group says it and other anti-gay rights proposals could cost the state up to $8.5 billion and 100,000-plus jobs.
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Cold snap ‘locked in,’ snow possible for weekend
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman declines to talk to local media, says will only talk to Ed Werder of ESPN
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Seattle-area developer Dargey charged with fraud after collecting $150M from Asian investors
North Carolina faced boycotts, and potentially billions of dollars in lost state revenue, after passing its own version last year.
A Virginia lawmaker introduced similar legislation this week.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.