WASHINGTON (AP) — A patriotic cake cut by President Donald Trump at one of his inaugural balls Friday night was a replica of one served at an inaugural ball in 2013 for former President Barack Obama.
Baltimore pastry chef Duff Goldman made the Obama cake and highlighted its similarities with Trump’s on Twitter early Saturday , noting that he didn’t make the one for Trump.
Washington cake maker Tiffany MacIsaac tells The Washington Post that she was asked to recreate the one used at Obama’s ball. She says she wasn’t trying to upset Goldman.
Goldman, former star of the Food Network’s “Ace of Cakes,” claimed no hard feelings in a tweet later Saturday, writing that it was “awesome” that his cake was remembered and the chef who recreated it “did a fantastic job.”
