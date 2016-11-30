WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is trying to figure out whether the government can detain immigrants indefinitely without providing hearings in which they could argue for their release.

The justices heard argument Wednesday in a class-action lawsuit brought by immigrants who spent long periods behind bars, including many who are legal residents of the United States or are seeking asylum.

The issue for the court is whether people the government has detained while it is considering deporting them can make their case to a judge that they should be released.

The issue pits the Obama administration against immigration advocates, and the court hearing comes as President-elect Donald Trump has said he will step up deportations.