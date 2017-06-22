WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld the murder convictions of seven men in a brutal 1984 killing in the District of Columbia.

The justices rejected claims that prosecutors withheld key evidence and ruled 7-1 on Thursday that the evidence the defendants said was withheld would not have made a difference in the outcome.

The case concerned the killing of 48-year-old Catherine Fuller. Her body was found in a garage about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the U.S. Capitol.

Eight men were convicted of the crime in 1985. One died in prison and one has since been released. The other six remain in prison.