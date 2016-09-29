WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will take up the Obama administration’s appeal of lower court rulings making it harder to deport immigrants who’ve been convicted of crimes.

The justices agreed Thursday to review rulings striking down a provision of immigration law as unconstitutional.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco said the section of the law that defines a “crime of violence” is too vague. Conviction for a crime of violence subjects an immigrant to deportation and usually speeds up the process.

The appeals court based its ruling on a 2015 Supreme Court decision that struck down a similarly worded part of another federal law imposing longer prison sentence on repeat criminals.

The administration said the court was wrong to equate the two laws.