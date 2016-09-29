WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it’ll decide the minimum that public schools must do to help learning-disabled students.

The court agreed Thursday to resolve differences among federal appeals court over the standards schools must meet under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

The justices will hear an appeal from parents of an autistic child in Colorado. They moved their son to private school for fifth grade after a difficult year in fourth grade. The dispute arose after they asked for reimbursement for the cost of the private schooling.

Federal law allows learning-disabled children to be placed in private schools at taxpayer expense if public schools can’t provide what the law calls a “free appropriate public education.”

The question is how much public schools must do to meet their burden.