WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says former Fox News Channel anchor Heather Nauert will be the agency’s new spokeswoman.
The department says Nauert will fill the slot that had been vacant since the start of the Trump administration. The job had been filled on an acting basis by Mark Toner, a career diplomat who served as deputy spokesman during the last years of President Barack Obama’s presidency.
It was not immediately clear when Nauert would start briefing reporters from the podium.
Nauert, who has 15 years of experience in television journalism and started in the industry with ABC News, was most recently an anchor on the “Fox and Friends” morning show, which is known to be a favorite of President Donald Trump.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors VIEW
- ‘It was humiliating’: Former staffers say Gig Harbor lawmaker prone to ‘screaming fits’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.