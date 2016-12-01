WASHINGTON (AP) — The sons of convicted spy Ethel Rosenberg are asking President Barack Obama to exonerate their mother.

Rosenberg was executed, along with her husband, Julius, in 1953 after being convicted in a Cold War atomic spying case that captivated the country.

Michael and Robert Meeropol plan to present a letter Thursday at the White House, citing unsealed court records they say cast doubt on their mother’s guilt.

Court records made public last year show Ethel Rosenberg’s brother, a star trial witness for the prosecution, never implicated his sister in an earlier appearance before a grand jury.

The Meeropols are seeking a White House proclamation declaring that Ethel Rosenberg was wrongly convicted.

The brothers appeared at the White House in 1953 to ask President Dwight Eisenhower to spare their parents’ lives.