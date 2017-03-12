WASHINGTON (AP) — The biting humor of “Saturday Night Live” took aim at another Trump this week — first daughter Ivanka.

The long-standing comedy show skewered President Donald Trump’s elder daughter with a faux perfume ad. It starred actress Scarlett Johansson. The name of the perfume? Complicit.

The punchline: “Complicit: The fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this but won’t.”

The White House and a representative for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ivanka Trump stepped away from executive roles at her self-named lifestyle brand and with the family business to move her young family to Washington, D.C., when Trump took office.

For now, just her husband, Jared Kushner, has an official position. But Ivanka Trump has been an active presence at the White House.