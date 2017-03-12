WASHINGTON (AP) — The biting humor of “Saturday Night Live” took aim at another Trump this week — first daughter Ivanka.
The long-standing comedy show skewered President Donald Trump’s elder daughter with a faux perfume ad. It starred actress Scarlett Johansson. The name of the perfume? Complicit.
The punchline: “Complicit: The fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this but won’t.”
The White House and a representative for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- 2½-block skid has Seattle scrutinizing streetcar safety
- Sidney Jones carted off the field after tearing Achilles at UW's Pro Day VIEW
- Teen killed by falling tree in Edmonds
Ivanka Trump stepped away from executive roles at her self-named lifestyle brand and with the family business to move her young family to Washington, D.C., when Trump took office.
For now, just her husband, Jared Kushner, has an official position. But Ivanka Trump has been an active presence at the White House.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.