WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is underscoring his oft-stated pledge to fight crime by directing the nation’s federal prosecutors to intensify their focus on violent offenders.

Sessions urges the 94 U.S. attorneys in a memo Wednesday to use “the substantial tools at their disposal” to pursue more prosecutions and seek harsh sentences for those who commit robberies and gun crimes.

He notes that U.S. attorneys already do this as a matter of course. But he says they must do more to see a drop in violence.

Sessions laments a spike in murders “while federal prosecutions for violent crimes have been declining.”

He says federal prosecutors need to work with their local counterparts to punish criminals and dismantle drug gangs.

Sessions has repeatedly said ordinary crime-fighting is the Justice Department’s top priority.