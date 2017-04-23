WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says “nobody has a sense of humor anymore.”
That’s his assessment after drawing ire for seeming to dismiss the state of Hawaii as merely “an island in the Pacific.”
Last week, Sessions criticized a federal judge’s ruling in Hawaii that blocked the Trump administration’s immigration ban.
Sessions told radio host Mark Levin: “I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the president of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and constitutional power.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Car brings down power lines, causing I-5 shutdown and outages in North Seattle
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Boeing issues new layoff notices to 429 workers in Washington state
- Police say robbery suspect was killed by Seattle officers’ gunfire WATCH
On Sunday, Sessions chuckled when asked on ABC’s “This Week” why he didn’t just refer to Hawaii by its name. His response: “Nobody has a sense of humor anymore.”
He says the administration will appeal the ruling.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.