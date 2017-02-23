WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator is expressing concern about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her comments about employees.
In an interview last week, DeVos said some Education Department workers could “try to subvert” its mission and promised to act “swiftly and surely” on that matter.
Senator Patty Murray of Washington state sent a letter to DeVos on Wednesday, asking her to clarify the remarks.
Murray is the senior Democrat on the Senate Education Committee. She warns that such comments may be intimidating to some staffers. She also warns DeVos against going after civil servants hired by the previous administration.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Seattle cop accused of doing drugs with strip-club dancer, slipping names of crime victims to Q13 anchor
- Five under-the-radar Seahawks who could make runs at a roster spot in 2017
DeVos is a school choice advocate who was narrowly confirmed after a contentious nomination process.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.