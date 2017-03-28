WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan is joining the growing list of Senate Democrats opposing President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.
In a statement Tuesday, Stabenow said she can’t support Judge Neil Gorsuch, complaining about his “long record of siding with special interests and institutions instead of hard-working Americans.”
So far, 19 Democrats have announced their opposition, raising the prospects of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell changing Senate rules to get Gorsuch confirmed.
Republicans hold a 52-48 majority. It takes 60 votes to clear parliamentary hurdles and set up an up-or-down vote on a Supreme Court nominee.
McConnell could push for a rule change to win approval of the nominee with a simple majority in the 100-member Senate. The Kentucky Republican wants to get Gorsuch confirmed before a mid-April recess.
