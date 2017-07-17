WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Senate Democrats are calling on the White House to review and possibly revoke Jared Kushner’s security clearance.

They are pointing to the revelation of a meeting with Russian contacts during President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Kushner is a senior adviser to Trump and is his son-in-law. Along with other Trump officials, he attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lobbyist who indicated she had damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Kushner disclosed the meeting on his security-clearance paperwork, but Democrats have questioned how much he disclosed.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Al Franken of Minnesota and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii say in a letter to the White House that given the meeting, Kushner’s top access “may pose a danger to this country.”