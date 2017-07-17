WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Senate Democrats are calling on the White House to review and possibly revoke Jared Kushner’s security clearance.
They are pointing to the revelation of a meeting with Russian contacts during President Donald Trump’s campaign.
Kushner is a senior adviser to Trump and is his son-in-law. Along with other Trump officials, he attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lobbyist who indicated she had damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Kushner disclosed the meeting on his security-clearance paperwork, but Democrats have questioned how much he disclosed.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies after fall from BMW sunroof on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Oregon opens records of sexual-abuse investigation into Ed Murray, acting ‘in public interest’
Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Al Franken of Minnesota and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii say in a letter to the White House that given the meeting, Kushner’s top access “may pose a danger to this country.”