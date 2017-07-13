WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Tennessee businessman William F. Hagerty as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Japan.
Senators voted 86-12 on Thursday to approve Hagerty’s nomination.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee gave its OK to Hagerty last month after he satisfied Democrats that he had no role in the screening of Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.
Flynn is a central figure in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia. Congressional committees also are examining Moscow’s election meddling.
Most Read Stories
- It’s no joke: The right is coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- Brief lockdown at Washington state Capitol campus after reports of gunfire
- 'Tax the rich!': Seattle's new income tax on the wealthy sparks social-media firestorm
- Oregon woman who licked, groped another woman on flight is sentenced
- Judges complain it’s unsafe, unsanitary outside King County Courthouse in Seattle VIEW
Hagerty was director of presidential appointments for Trump’s transition team. But he told Democrats he focused on Cabinet picks and not White House staff aides.
Hagerty is a founder and the managing director of Hagerty Peterson & Company, a private equity investment firm in Nashville, Tennessee.