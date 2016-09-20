NEW YORK (AP) — Television producer David Simon and Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity are tossing vulgarities at each other on social media.
Simon, who made “The Wire,” sent out a mocking tweet about Hannity hosting a Donald Trump town hall meeting about issues confronting black America on Wednesday. Simon used a deliberately misspelled offensive term about blacks to refer to Hannity in saying that if Fox couldn’t get author Ta-Nehisi Coates or “Black Lives Matter” activist DeRay McKesson to host, “then who but you on the pulse of black America.”
Hannity tweeted back: “Maybe it’s just your ignorance about conservatives, or maybe you’re just a malicious (expletive).”
Hannity’s town hall meeting will take place in Cleveland on his 10 p.m. EDT show.
