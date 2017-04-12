NEW YORK (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is predicting that President Donald Trump will be a one-term president.
The liberal icon addressed Trump’s future on Wednesday as he previewed an upcoming political tour during an interview with The Associated Press. Sanders cited Trump’s weak poll numbers and declared that “Republicans are on the defensive.”
He condemned Trump’s support for a health care plan that strips insurance from millions, tax reform that cuts taxes for the rich and budget cuts that disproportionately affect the poor.
Sanders said, “I do not believe that if Trump continues these policies that he’s going to be re-elected.”
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Child TV star turned Yale-educated lawyer leads ‘big fight’ for Northwest immigrants
- London man proposes to Seattle woman via $5,000 newspaper ad
Sanders and Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez open a tour Monday in Portland, Maine. They’ll make subsequent stops in Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona and Nevada.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.