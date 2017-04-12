NEW YORK (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is predicting that President Donald Trump will be a one-term president.

The liberal icon addressed Trump’s future on Wednesday as he previewed an upcoming political tour during an interview with The Associated Press. Sanders cited Trump’s weak poll numbers and declared that “Republicans are on the defensive.”

He condemned Trump’s support for a health care plan that strips insurance from millions, tax reform that cuts taxes for the rich and budget cuts that disproportionately affect the poor.

Sanders said, “I do not believe that if Trump continues these policies that he’s going to be re-elected.”

Sanders and Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez open a tour Monday in Portland, Maine. They’ll make subsequent stops in Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona and Nevada.