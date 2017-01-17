NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Moore of the soul duo Sam and Dave has been added to the list of performers for President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural events.
Moore told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he felt that the criticism leveled at singer Jennifer Holliday, which led to her to back out of the event, was unfair. Several other musicians have also backed away from performing.
The 81-year-old Moore said he wasn’t going to be intimidated by critics. He will perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Thursday. Others expected to play include country stars Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith.
Sam and Dave were known for their performance of Isaac Hayes’ “Soul Man.”
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks' 14 unrestricted free agents, says he's hoping to be back WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.