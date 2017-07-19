WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian lawyer who met with President Donald Trump’s eldest son during the 2016 election campaign says she’s ready to testify before the U.S. Senate.
Natalia Veselnitskaya says in an interview with Kremlin-funded RT television broadcast Wednesday that she’s “ready to clarify the situation behind the mass hysteria, but only through lawyers or testifying in the Senate.”
Donald Trump Jr. agreed to meet with Veselnitskaya in June 2016 after being told that she could provide incriminating information about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The meeting had been billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican’s White House campaign.
Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort also took part in the meeting at Trump Tower.
