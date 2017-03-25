Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 24

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 24:

HOUSE

Health insurance sales across state lines

Voting 236 for and 175 against, the House on March 22 passed a bill (HR 1101) that would allow small businesses to band together to form “association health plans” qualified to sell policies across state lines free of Affordable Care Act requirements. Supporters said the bill would give small firms more scale for competing against large corporations. But critics said that by pre-empting state laws, the bill would result in skimpy health plans from states with low standards flooding markets in well-regulated states. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Not voting: None

Required coverage of opioid treatments

Voting 179 for and 233 against, the House on March 22 defeated a Democratic motion requiring that association health plans established under HR 1101 (above) cover opioid abuse and other forms of drug addiction. The Affordable Care Act requires health policies sold in the U.S. to offer 10 “essential health benefits,” one of which is coverage of drug abuse. The association health plans that are the focus of this bill have no such requirements. A yes vote was to adopt the motion in behalf of opioid coverage.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Health insurance antitrust exemption

Voting 416 for and 7 against, the House on March 22 passed a bill (HR 372) that would end the health-insurance industry’s 72-year exemption from federal antitrust laws under the McCarran-Ferguson Act. Health insurers are now regulated by the state where they are based and subject to that state’s antitrust laws. Under this bill, the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission would provide another layer of enforcement against monopolistic practices such as collusion in setting premium rates, allocating market shares and rigging bids on contracts. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Reichert

Voting no: Smith, Heck

SENATE

Disclosure of personal internet activity

Voting 50 for and 48 against, the Senate on March 23 nullified a Federal Communications Commission rule that internet service providers such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon must obtain customer consent before they share sensitive user information such as browsing and app activity with advertisers and other parties. The requirement was published in October but has not yet taken effect. A yes vote was to send the nullification measure (SJ Res 34) to the House.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

U.S. Ambassador to Israel

Voting 52 for and 46 against, the Senate on March 23 confirmed David M. Friedman, 65, a lawyer who has represented The Trump Organization and President Donald Trump in bankruptcy litigation, as U.S. ambassador to Israel. A yes vote was to confirm Friedman.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Employer retention of injury records

Voting 50 for and 48 against, the Senate on March 22 nullified an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule on the obligation of employers to keep updated records of employee injuries and illnesses. Under the rule, employers could be fined for record-keeping infractions for up to five years after the date of the incident. If the rule is nullified, the liability span likely would be reduced to six months from the date of the incident. A yes vote was to send the nullification measure (HJ Res 83) to President Trump.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Predator control on federal refuges

The Senate on March 21 voted, 52 for and 47 against, to nullify a Department of the Interior rule that would prohibit inhumane methods of killing bears, wolves and coyotes on the 16 federal wildlife refuges covering 77 million acres in Alaska. Overriding state laws, the rule outlaws practices such as shooting grizzlies from aircraft and gassing wolves in their dens. The rule requires predator control to be undertaken only for conservation purposes or to provide subsistence to indigenous populations. A yes vote was to send the nullification measure (HJ Res 69) to President Trump.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray