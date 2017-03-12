WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump had just won the White House, and there was House Speaker Paul Ryan at a celebratory news conference back home in Wisconsin.

On that January day, Ryan triumphantly proclaimed the start of a new era of Republican leadership that would — in his words — “hit the ground running.”

Six weeks into Trump’s presidency, Republicans are running — just in different directions.

GOP leaders are moving ahead with efforts to undo the health law — even as conservatives, moderates and Republican governors slam the proposal.

Leaders hoped unified control of Washington would unite the party around promises to dismantle that law, cut taxes and slash regulations.

Instead, the weeks after Trump’s victory seem to have been little more than a temporary cease-fire in a long GOP civil war.