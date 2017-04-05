President Barack Obama’s national-security adviser, Susan Rice, is in the center of a political storm this week. Here’s a closer look at key questions and answers about the allegations.

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama’s national-security adviser, Susan Rice, is in the center of a political storm this week, drawn in by new revelations about her handling of intelligence reports in the waning days of the Obama administration.

According to a U.S. official, President Donald Trump’s national-security aides discovered after the inauguration that Rice had asked for the identities of Trump associates who were referenced in intelligence reports. Revealing the identities of Americans in this context is called “unmasking.”

To Trump backers, the unmasking is evidence that the Obama administration was surveilling the incoming administration for political purposes. Trump has claimed that Trump Tower was “wiretapped” but has not provided evidence, and FBI chief James Comey testified that the claim is unsupported.

Here’s a closer look at key questions and answers about the allegations facing Rice.

WHAT IS UNMASKING?

During routine surveillance of foreign targets, names of Americans will occasionally come up in conversations. For instance, the foreigners could be talking about an American by name. Or a foreigner could be speaking directly to an American.

But unless there is an intelligence value to knowing the American’s name in the so-called incidental collection, that name is not revealed in the reports and is instead referred to as “U.S. Person 1,” for example.

If an official reviewing the report wants to know the identity, the official can request that the agency that collected the information unmask the name. This is typically done because the official needs the name to understand the full context of the report. Records are kept of such requests.

COULD RICE UNMASK NAMES?

She would not have been able to do it on her own. But as national-security adviser, Rice was authorized to ask an intelligence agency — such as the FBI, the CIA and the National Security Agency (NSA) — to unmask a U.S. person.

Rice was routinely briefed on intelligence that was collected and then deemed relevant by U.S. spy agencies. It would not have been unusual for those reports to have involved or mentioned masked individuals. Nor would it be unusual for her to request those identities be unmasked.

DID RICE ASK FOR NAMES OF TRUMP ASSOCIATES TO BE UNMASKED? AND WHY?

Yes. A U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity did not offer detail on the types of reports Rice was reviewing or the motivations behind it.

Rice has not confirmed or denied making the requests but denies that any requests were politically motivated. “That’s absolutely false,” she said.

Rice said Tuesday that she would need to see unmasked names as part of her job to “protect the American people and the security of our country.”

WHY WOULD RICE BE LOOKING AT REPORTS INVOLVING TRUMP ASSOCIATES?

It’s not unusual for the U.S. government to use intelligence collected from foreigners to get a sense of how other countries view the administration.

Since last summer, intelligence agencies have been investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, including its role in hacking into Democratic email systems and distributing stolen communications and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.

In early December, Obama ordered a review of the Russia-related hacking. Rice said that as a result of that review, intelligence agencies were generating more reports that were shared with senior policymakers like herself.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN “UNMASKING” AND “LEAKING” CLASSIFIED INFORMATION?

Unmasking can be routine and is considered vital to understanding intelligence.

It is not illegal to improperly unmask an American’s name. If that happens, it is considered a compliance incident, said Todd Hinnen, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division during the Obama administration. The government would have to report it to the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance court and it could also be reviewed by an agency’s inspector general, he said. Congressional oversight committees also review whether unmasking has been done properly.

Disclosing any classified contents of intelligence collected under authorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is illegal. Rice said she did not leak any classified information.