ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic National Committee will have a chance to officially slam FBI Director James Comey for his election-year probe of Hillary Clinton in a resolution that’s a riff on ABC’s “Designated Survivor.”
A Clinton supporter proposed a resolution calling Comey’s public statements about Clinton “infamous, partisan and illegal.”
Many Democrats blame her loss to President Donald Trump on Comey’s late October letter suggesting FBI agents were reviewing new emails. Two days before the election, Comey said the inquiry had found no new evidence of wrongdoing.
The resolution from Bill Owen of Tennessee begins as a sarcastic critique of “Designated Survivor” and its depiction of the FBI. But Comey’s clearly the intended target.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean, records show
- Getting richer: Is your neighborhood one of Seattle's hot spots for rising wages? | FYI Guy
- 'Too late to slow down': 13 vehicles caught in I-90 mudslide; only one lane open VIEW
A party spokesman downplayed the resolution, noting any DNC member can introduce one ahead of next week’s meeting.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.