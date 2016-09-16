WASHINGTON (AP) — In a leaked 2015 email exchange, former Secretary of State Colin Powell discussed Israel’s nuclear weapons with a friend, saying the country has 200 warheads.
Though Israel is widely believed to have developed nuclear weapons decades ago, it has never declared it and the U.S. government considers the existence of Israel’s weapons program to be classified information.
Powell, a former national security adviser and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told The Associated Press on Friday he was referring to public estimates of Israel’s nukes and said he had never received an intelligence briefing on the issue.
The private email was among messages from Powell published by unknown hackers earlier this week.
Most Read Stories
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- $80,000 median: Income gain in Seattle far outpaces other cities
- Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says he's ready to take on a starter's workload
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.