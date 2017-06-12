WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s top leaders are set to testify before a congressional panel on the military’s budget, but the session is likely to veer into questions about Russia, Qatar’s alleged support for terrorism, the Syrian civil war and other thorny subjects.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were scheduled to appear Monday evening before the House Armed Services Committee.

Lawmakers have been considering slapping Russia with more sanctions in retaliation for Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Mattis has been one of Russia’s most vocal critics.

President Donald Trump has proposed a defense budget for the 2018 budget year of $639 billion, including $65 billion for ongoing military operations. Republican lawmakers are pressing for billions more in defense spending.