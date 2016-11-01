WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is asking to spend $140 million over the next five years to create an advertising campaign aimed at attracting a broader pool of recruits for the U.S. military.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced the plan Tuesday as part of a wider effort to beef up recruiting and the ROTC program in order to attract top talent from around the country.

The individual military services have routinely done the bulk of the advertising, flooding the airwaves with familiar slogans for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. But Carter says the department wants to tout the idea of military service as a whole. He says he wants to make more Americans familiar with the military and the benefits that come with service. The funding requires congressional approval.