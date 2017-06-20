WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the Afghan government is in the early stages of developing a new “road map” for breaking a battlefield stalemate with the Taliban.
Key elements of the plan are spelled out in a report to Congress.
It says Kabul’s plan will restructure and nearly double the size of the Afghan security forces. It also would improve military leadership, enhance the army and air force’s fighting capabilities, and counter official corruption.
The report makes no mention of a new U.S. strategy for the Afghanistan war, which Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says should be ready for public release in July. The report says Pakistan continues to provide sanctuary for elements of the Taliban insurgency, including the Haqqani network.
The U.S. has about 8,400 troops in Afghanistan.