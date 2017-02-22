FENTON, Mo. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is condemning a “vile act of vandalism” at a suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery where more than 150 headstones were damaged earlier this week.
Pence says in a speech in Fenton, Missouri, that the vandalism along with recent threats to Jewish community centers is a “sad reminder” of the work that needs to be done to root out hate and prejudice.
The cemetery posted on Facebook that 154 headstones were vandalized in the damage discovered on Monday. Many were tipped over.
Pence says the White House condemns the act of vandalism and those who perpetrated it “in the strongest possible terms.”
Most Read Stories
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Mayor Ed Murray proposes $55 million a year property-tax levy to fight homelessness VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.