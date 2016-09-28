WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders appear to have broken a stalemate over the Flint, Michigan, water crisis — clearing the way for a spending bill to keep the government running until December.
The spending bill also would provide long-delayed money to fight Zika.
An aide to House Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi says Pelosi and House Speaker Paul Ryan have an agreement on a first step for aid to address Flint’s lead-tainted water.
The agreement promises to provide $170 million to help Flint and other cities with water emergencies — and that pledge of assistance would be part of a water projects bill.
The deal between Democrat Pelosi and Republican Ryan holds the promise of freeing up the short-term spending measure. That bill had failed to advance in the Senate on Tuesday.
