House Speaker Paul Ryan is confused when the son of a Congressman being sworn in dabs with hand on the bible.

Trends die. Some trends slowly slide into nostalgia, while others die visible deaths. The dab had a public execution Tuesday by a 17-year-old from Kansas and House Speaker Paul Ryan, an astute politician who intimately knows the federal budget and the minutia of government, but apparently, doesn’t keep up with popular culture.

Ryan was confronted with dabbing at the swearing in ceremony of Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall. Video of the event shows Marshall’s son Cal, standing between Ryan and Marshall, holding a bible his father’s hand rests upon. As the picture is about to be taken Cal Marshall awkwardly buries his face in the crook of his left arm in a half dab, leaving his right hand under the bible and not extended to the side as would a proper dab. A perplexed Ryan breaks smile and asks the younger Marshall if he is all right. Cal Marshall says he is and keeps in dabbing position. Ryan still doesn’t realize what is happening and asks Marshall to put his arm down and if he has to sneeze. Marshall complies saying, with a laugh, that it was a sneeze.

The dab was made popular by Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton who did it after scoring touchdowns or big plays during the 2015 NFL season in which the Panthers went 15-1 and made the Super Bowl. Newton wasn’t the originator, but he did bring it mainstream. The move was quickly adopted by football fans of all ages. Coaches even got in on the action, which was probably the beginning of the end for the dab. Cal Marshall and Paul Ryan merely insured the dance move’s death.